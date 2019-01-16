Lady Buffs lose nail-biter to Christoval 35-32

In what was a closely contested game from start to finish between the Lady Buffs and Lady CougarsTuesday night in Forsan, Christoval was able to hang on to stay unbeaten in district with a tight 35-32 win.

The defensive battle between these two good teams ended with both teams leading scorers barely in double digits with 11 each. Vaugh and Jones both had 11 for the Lady Cougars while Mikahaela Willard scored 11 and Emily Garcia had nine to lead the Lady Buffs. Macey and Rylee Evans struggled on offense in the game scoring just 6 points each in the tough loss.

The third quarter was the difference maker in the game. In the period Christoval outscored Forsan 10 to 5 and held on to the lead from there on out. With the loss the Lady Buffs drop to 2-2 in district play and will have to play really as they move on if they want a chance at the district title. Forsan will travel to Winters for their next district matchup with the chance to get back above .500.