Lady Buffs make strong showing at State Tournament

Lady Buff golfers Jillian Jones, Razyl Yanez, Alexis Stercks, Sara Tarbet competed in the 2A State Golf Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin. While the team withdrew from the competition after shooting a first round combined score of 384, the Lady Buffs took the fight to the competition in the individual rounds.

Jillian Jones shot a first round 76 putting her just two strokes off the lead headed into the second day. Jones followed that up with a second round 75 showing her consistency and cool head to put her in a tie for first with Christoval's Taylor Tomlinson. Tomlinson shot a first round 74 but left the door open for Jillian with a second round 77. Jones and Tomlinson competed in a playoff and after one hole were still in a deadlock. On the second hole of the playoff Tomlinson finally bested Jones it what was a fantastic end to a fantastic competition. Although gold was her objective, Jillian brought home the silver medal from the State Tournament for the second straight year. Congratulations Jillian on another great year.

Razyl Yanez came to compete as well. Yanez shot a first round 82 but then put herself right back in the competition with a second round of 80. Razyl finished the tournament in a highly respectable fifth place and just like Jillian showed consistency and calm shooting a lower second round. Congratulatons Razyl on an impressive top five finish against such stiff competition.

Sara Tarbet showed the same trend as her teammates after shooting a first round 119 she rebounded and dropped her score by ten strokes in the second round posting a 109. Alexis Stercks shot a competitive first round or 107 as well before withdrawing from the competition.

Congratulation to the Forsan Lady Buffs' Golf Team for another outstanding showing at the highest level of UIL golf. Coach Dave Park and his Ladies have much to celebrate and be proud of as they end their year on a high note.