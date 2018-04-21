Lady Buffs pound Sundown

Five hits from Taylyn Still helped lead theLady Buffs past Sundown 20-12 on Friday. Still singled in the first, doubled in the third, doubled in the fourth, doubled in the sixth, and tripled in the seventh to lead Forsan offensively on an explosive day at the plate. Forsan tallied 21 hits in the game. Still, Williams, Pearson, Morgan, Morin, and Evans each managed multiple hits for the Lady Buffs. Still led Forsan with five hits in five at bats. The Lady Buffs didn't commit a single error in the field. Williams had 11 chances in the field, the most on the team. Forsan tore up the base paths, as four players stole at least two bases. Williams led the way with four.

