Lady Buffs thrash Wildcats in Bi-district action

Forsan outplayed Anthony in every facet of the game on Thursday and came away with a convincing 16-2 victory over the Wildcats. The Lady Buffs outhit the Wildcats 14 to 1 in the game and committed only two errors in the big win. Morin, and Evans each managed multiple hits for the Lady Buffs. Williams went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Forsan's offense in hits.

The Lady Buffs move on to take on Abernathy next in the playoffs, time and location TBD.

For the full story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.