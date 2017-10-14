Lady Bulldogs rout Lady Steers 3-1

Wylie clinched at least a share of the district 5-4A title as they came away with a 3-1 win over Big Spring on Friday, maintaining their perfect 5-0 record in district play while Big Spring drops to 2-4.

Up next, the Lady Steers will make their way to Sweetwater for a rivalry district matchup against the Lady Mustangs. The game is set to take place on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

For more on this story, see Sunday's edition of the Herald.