Lady Hawks come up big in must win game against Frank Phillips

The Lady Hawks entered Thursday night's home contest against Frank Phillips with a 5-6 conference record and in a must win scenario to keep their playoff hopes alive. With tough defense and good shooting, Howard College fought and scrapped their way to a 65-51 victory over the Lady Plainsmen and kept their post season ambitions alive. The Lady Hawks showed a lot of heart and a lot of toughness to be able to perform the way they did under that type of pressure and with that much on the line. To add to that pressure this was the Lady Hawks last game at home this season, as they celebrated homecoming and honored their sophomores.

The Lady Hawks really played well on both ends of the floor in the final period to put the game away and move to 6-6 in conference play to keep their playoff hopes alive. Corbyn Cunningham had an outstanding game in her last appearance at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum with 20 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in the game. Quanasia McDaniels added 13 points while Addyson Mosely chipped in 11 in the big win. The Lady Hawks out rebounded Frank Phillips 43 to 27 in the game for what was most likely the difference making stat in the win.

Howard College will travel to Odessa College on Monday to play in another must win conference game.

