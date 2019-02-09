Lady Hawks come up short in the fourth against #1 South Plains College

The Lady Hawks played great against the #1 South Plains College Lady Texans for three quarters at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum on Thursday night. However, in the fourth quarter South Plains showed everyone why they are ranked #1 in the nation as they held the Howard College to just 3 points in the final period to get the 58-48 conference win over the Lady Hawks.

In the first quarter, Howard College came out firing and played really well shooting the ball better than they have all season. The Lady Hawks shot 46% from the field and 43% from deep in the opening quarter while holding the Lady Texans 0 for 3 from deep and just 7 of 15 from the field. With their defense playing well as usual to go along with their hot shooting, Howard College took a narrow 17-14 lead into the second quarter with a ton of momentum on their side.

In the second quarter, South Plains found their rhythm and went 8 for 11 from the field, but the Lady Hawks were unfazed and continued to light up the scoreboard with their outside shooting. Howard College went 5 for 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from behind the arc to stay right with the nations #1 team and head into the break tied at 30 all.

Coming out of the break, the Lady Hawks went cold shooting just 6 for 18 from the field in the quarter and only 1 of 9 from deep. Despite their shooting woes returning, Howard College really stepped up on the defensive side of the ball and held South Plains to just 13 points in the third to go into the final period with a 45-43 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the wheels came off for the Lady Hawks as they shot just 1 for 9 in the period and scored just 3 points in the quarter. With their offense being almost nonexistent, Howard College couldn't stop the freight train that is the Lady Texans and South Plains College got their tenths straight conference win 58-48 to improve to 10-0 in conference and 25-1 on the season. With the loss Howard College dropped to 4-6 in conference play and stayed in fifth place.

Mikayla Thomas led the Hawks in scoring with 17 points and also added 6 rebounds in the game. Corbyn Cunningham led the team with 10 rebounds and chipped in 8 points of here own against the nation's #1 team. Despite the loss, the Lady Hawks really played tough and were right in it with the best team in the country till the very end. Howard College will travel to Clarendon on Monday looking to get a much needed road win.