Lady Hawks drop to 3-5 in conference play with big 84-48 loss to New Mexico Junior College

The Lady Hawks were simply overmatched against the preseason #1 NMJC Lady T-Birds. The Lady T-Birds' size and talent down low was dominant to say the least and Howard College just never could find an answer for NMJC's post presence and control of the paint. The Lady Hawks continued to struggle shooting the ball and that in combination with the point blank looks that NMJC were getting really made it tough for Howard College to stay in the game.

The Lady T-Birds out rebounded Howard College 28 to 17 in the game and had 16 steals to just 5 for the Lady Hawks. But the most telling stat line of the game was the points in the paint. NMJC outscored Howard College 52 to 4 in the paint and had 10 second chance points to just 2 for the Lady Hawks. That type of interior dominance and backcourt pressure were just to much for Howard College to handle and inevitably led to the 84-48 conference blow out.

Addyson Mosely led the Lady Hawks in scoring with 14 points on 5-7 from the field and 4-4 from deep. Cunningham contributed 13 points but was held to just 4-17 from the field and only 5 rebounds in the game. Howard College will look to get back on track next Monday on the road against Wester Texas College.

