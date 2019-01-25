Lady Hawks fall to 3-4 in conference play with a tough 67-40 home loss to Midland College

BIG SPRING – The Lady Hawks never did seem to find their footing against the Lady Chaparrals Thursday night at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum and really struggled to shoot the ball and rebound against the more physical Midland team. Howard College shot just 25% from the field and were out rebounded 39 to 26 by the Lady Chaparrals. Midland's Ogechi Nwodo really gave the Hawks problems down low on both sides of the ball with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks in the game. Nwodo's dominance in the paint really took the Lady Hawks out of their game and had them fighting an uphill battle the whole way.

With Beasley playing great complimentary basketball and her teammates feeding off of her the Lady Hawks just couldn't get back in the game and despite being able to hold Midland to just 12 fourth quarter points they only scored 10 points of their own.

The Lady Hawks finished the game with just 6 points in the paint and only 7 second chance points while Midland had 34 points in the paint and 12 second chance points in the dominating win over Howard College. Both teams shot the ball poorly from outside but it was the dominance in the paint by the Lady Chaparrals that really separated them from the Lady Hawks in this tough conference matchup.

Howard College will look to get back on track next Thursday against NMJC at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.