Lady Hawks find a way to score runs and split double header with McLennan

The Lady Hawks have struggled to score runs to start the season. They scored just 1 run in their first three games before finally having the 10 run offensive explosion Hawks' fans are used to in the second game of a double header with McLennan. After dropping three straight games to open the year, Howard College finally found their rhythm and got their first win of the season Saturday afternoon against McLennan. In the first game of Saturday's double header against McLennan, the Highlassies came out swinging and scored tow runs right off the bat on a two run deep shot by Wideman on a 1-0 count in the top of the first. McLennan's early two run lead would be all they needed as they held the Lady Hawks scoreless in the game. The Lady Hawks watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in the 6-0 home loss to the Highlassies on Saturday.

In the second game of the double header, Brooke Parker drove in 5 runs to help the Lady Hawks get their first win of the season and finally get some much needed offensive production in a 10-7 win on Saturday afternoon. Howard College totaled 14 hits in the game with Angelina Garcia, Bailey Martinez, Parker, Madison Neff, Paige Hallam, and Gonzalez all collecting multiple hits in the game. Gonzalez, Hallam, Neff, Parker, Martinez, and Garcia each managed two hits to lead the Lady Hawks offesively. Howard College didn't commit a single error in the field and Lani Graft had the most chances in the field with six. Mclennan scattered seven hits in the game with Richards and Peraly each managing multiple hits for the Highlassies.

The Lady Hawks will look to build on their win over McLennan Wednesday afternoon at home against Western Nebraska.

