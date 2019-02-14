Lady Hawks go 2-0 on road stint in Cisco to bring win streak to 7

CISCO – The Lady Hawks brought their sticks and saw the ball well in a doubleheader against Indian Hills and Cisco Jr College on Wednesday. Howard College collected 20 hits and swatted 7 home runs in the two games combined to increase their winning streak to 7 straight games. The Lady Hawks scored 19 runs in the two games while Cisco and Indian Hills combined for just 10 runs on the day. With their offensive fire power on full display, Howard College put down their competition and improved to 7-3 on the season.

In the first game of Wednesday's double header against Indian Hills, The Lady Hawks stole the lead late in the game in a 7-4 victory over the Lady Warriors. The game was tied at four in the top of the sixth with Howard College batting when Lani Graft hit a solo dinger to take the lead for good.

Indian Hills scored three runs in the fifth inning, but the Lady Hawks still found a way to pull of the come from behind win. The Lady Warriors' #9 and #5, both had RBIs in the inning. Howard College got their offense started in the second inning when Graft drove in a run on an RBI single. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Indian Hills tied things up at four on a 2 run error by the Lady Hawks.

Julia Grib led things off in the circle for Howard College. Grib pitched seven innings, allowed four runs on six hits and struck out six in the game. #10 got the start for the Lady Warriors and allowed 10 hits and seven runs over seven innings and struck out nine.

Howard College hit three home runs on the day. Paige Hallam and Amanda Gonzalez each had deep shots in the fifth inning and Lani Graft went yard in the sixth. The Lady Hawks tallied ten hits in the game with Graft, Brittney Espinosa, Hallam, and Gonzalez each collecting multiple hits for Howard College. Gonzalez, Hallam, Espinosa, and Graft each had two hits apiece to lead the Lady Hawks at the plate. Indian Hills had six hits on the day with #9 and #21 each contributing multiple hits for the Lady Warriors in the 7-4 loss to Howard College.

In the second game of the doubleheader against Cisco Jr College, Amanda Gonzalez had four RBIs to help lead Howard College past Cisco 12-6 on Wednesday. Gonzalez's 4 big RBIs came off three big dingers in the game. A home run in the first, another long ball in the second, and a deep shot in the fifth. Both offenses were effective at the plate with the Lady Hawks collecting ten hits and Cisco getting six of their own in the high-scoring affair.

The Lady Wranglers captured the lead in the first inning on an error that scored one run for Cisco. Howard College answered took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. In the second, Gonzalez hit a solo homer and the Lady Hawks scored one run on a stolen base.

Howard College scored five more runs in the third inning when Marin Musicant, Paige Hallam, and Brittney Espinosa each drove in runs.

Marissa Salinas got the start for the Lady Hawks. Salinas allowed one hit and three runs over one-third of an inning. #8 was on the rubber for Cisco and went two and a third innings. She allowed seven runs on six hits before #12 came in, and threw two and two-thirds innings in relief.

Howard College swatted four home runs on the day. Gonzalez went deep in the first, second, and fifth innings and Musicant sent one for a ride in the third inning.

The Lady Hawks racked up 10 hits in the victory. Gonzalez and Lani Graft each had multiple hits for Howard College. Gonzalez went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Hawks high powered offense.

Congratulations to the Lady Hawks on another impressive doubleheader sweep to take their win streak to 7 games.