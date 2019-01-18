Lady Hawks go ice cold in 59-40 loss to conference rival Odessa College

To say that the Lady Hawks shot the ball poorly Thursday night at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum would be an understatement. Howard College started the game with a 4 minute 30 second drought to go down 8-0 early and things didn't get any better from there. The Lady Hawks shot just 24% from the field in the game and an abysmal 9% from the three point line. To compile that issue the Lady Hawks were also out rebounded 35 to 19 in the game so there weren't many second chance opportunities for Howard College as many of their possessions were one and done. Odessa College led the entire game and led by double digits for most of the contest.

Cunningham was the lone bright spot offensively for the Lady Hawks with 18 points, but even she only shot 8 for 21 from the field in what was a shooting night to forget for Howard College. The Lady Hawks will look to get back on track next week against Midland.

