Lady Hawks hang tough but fall to Cowgirls 57-45

The game was closer than the final score indicates, but the Lady Hawks still took a 57-45 loss against the Cowgirls of Connors State College (CSC) at the Howard Coliseum Friday afternoon.

CSC held a two-point lead with only four minutes remaining in the game when Connors’ Bailey Pendley buried two three-point shots, and with help from teammates, the Cowgirls sealed the 57-45 win over Howard College.

For additional coverage/stats for this game, please see Sunday's paper.