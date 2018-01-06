Lady Hawks hang tough but fall to Cowgirls 57-45
Marissa Loftin
Saturday, January 6, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
The game was closer than the final score indicates, but the Lady Hawks still took a 57-45 loss against the Cowgirls of Connors State College (CSC) at the Howard Coliseum Friday afternoon.
CSC held a two-point lead with only four minutes remaining in the game when Connors’ Bailey Pendley buried two three-point shots, and with help from teammates, the Cowgirls sealed the 57-45 win over Howard College.
