Lady Hawks selected for conference and region honors

Success is no stranger for the Howard College Hawk Softball Team and this year is no different. After bringing home their fifth consecutive Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) championship, the Hawks fought hard to win the Regional Tournament and secured their fifth straight trip to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in St. George, Utah.

In addition, the Hawks landed eight student athletes on the WJCAC All Conference and Region V West All Region softball teams for their efforts in the 2018-2019 season.

Headlining the list is the unanimous selection of shortstop Amanda Gonzalez as both the Conference and Region Most Valuable Player (MVP). Gonzalez was also selected to the Infield All Conference and All Region teams.

Heading into the regional tournament, Gonzalez was 1st in the nation in RBIs (94) and home runs (27) and was 5th in the nation in batting average with .527.

“I believe Amanda has been the best hitter in the conference this year, and I am excited she has received recognition for her hard work,” Hawk Head Coach Kelly Raines said. “She has been the catalyst of our offense all year long. As a freshman, being at the top of the national leaderboard in all three offensive categories is very impressive and something you don’t see very often.”

In addition to the MVP slot, the Hawks had seven other players recognized for their contributions this year.

All Conference:

Pitcher: Marin Musicant and Julia Grib

Infield: Amanda Gonzalez and Paige Hallam

Outfield: Laela Minnich

Honorable Mention: Addison Lewis, Catcher; Lani Graft, Infield; and Sarah Urrea, Outfield

All Region:

Pitcher: Marin Musicant

Infield: Amanda Gonzalez

Outfield: Laela Minnich

Honorable Mention: Julia Grib, Pitcher; Addison Lewis, Catcher; Paige Hallam, Infield; and Sarah Urrea, Outfield

“After the first loss, we could have given up, but every girl made a choice to fight until the end,” Coach Raines said. “Our motto around here is, ‘We are never out of the fight.’ I am really proud of our program for winning five consecutive championships and feel very fortunate for everyone who has helped make this happen.”