Lady Hawks sweep double-header with McCook to improve to 16-7

The Lady Hawks showed their ability to produce great offense and play great defense in their home double-header versus McCook on Monday afternoon at Foundation Field. Howard College out hit the Lady Indians 17-6 and outscored them 12-3 in the two game series. With the two wins, the Lady Hawks are on a 4 game win streak after a tough 1 run loss to Coastal Bend on March 9.

In the first game of the double-header, Howard College defeated McCook 8-0 as Julia Grib and Marin Musicant combined for a one hit shutout of the Lady Indians. Grib got the start in the circle for the Lady Hawks and pitched three innings of no hit softball before Musicant came in as relief. Musicant finished off McCook and allowed just 1 hit and no runs to the Lady Indians over two innings. McCooks pitchers combined to give up 8 runs on 11 hits in the loss while their fielders committed two errors behind them.

Howard College was great at the plate and collected 11 hits with Bailey Martinez and Lani Graft leading the way for the Lady Hawks with two hits a piece. Marissa Salinas had 2 RBIs in the game, as well, for Howard College to round out their offensive production. Amanda Gonzalez and Salinas both went deep in the win. Gonzalez hit a deep shot in the fourth and Salinas sent one over the wall in the third. On the defensive side of the diamond, the Lady Hawks played error free with Paige Hallam making the most plays in the field to help keep the shutout intact.

In the second game of the double-header, McCook put up more of a fight, and Howard College had to play really well and disciplined to pull off the tight 4-3 win to get the series sweep. The Lady Hawks scored 4 runs on 6 hits, but the Lady Indians hung in the whole game with 3 runs of their own coming off 5 hits in the game.

Howard college trailed the majority of the game before Paige Hallam hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth with the game tied at 2-2 to take a 3-2 lead. The Lady Hawks held the Lady Indians scoreless in the top of the sixth, and increased their lead in the bottom of the inning to 4-2 on an RBI sacrifice fly by Bailey Martinez. McCook gave Howard College a scare in the top of the seventh when #25 hit a solo shot deep over the fence to make it a 4-3 game. The Lady Hawks dug in and retired the side to hold on for the close 4-3 victory.

Julia Grib led things off again on the rubber for the Lady Hawks and pitched four and a third innings while giving up just 2 runs on 4 hits in the win. Defensively Howard College played another great game behind their pitchers and committed no errors in the field.

Brittney Espinosa led the Lady Hawks with two hits in three at bats in the game and Addison Lewis showed her power with a deep shot in the third. #25 went three for three at the plate for McCook, but couldn't match Howard College's offensive fire power.

Howard College will square off against Midland College this Friday looking to add to their win streak and start off conference play with a big win.