Lady Hawks sweep Luna and El Paso to win their fifth straight conference title!

The Lady Hawks finished off their regular season in dominant fashion with back to back sweeps of Luna Community College and El Paso Community College to finish the season with a 41-10 record and a 25-3 conference record as well as their fifth straight conference championship. This years Lady Hawks have continued the tradition of winning that we have all come to expect and are poised to make another run at the national tournament again this year. The Lady Hawks will begin their post season run this Friday in the WJCAC regional tournament at Lubbock Christian University.

Howard College will enter the regional tournament riding a 12 game win streak in which the Lady Hawks scored double digit runs in 11 of those 12 contests. With Amanda Gonzalez and Angelina Garcia both batting over .500 for the year and Laela Minnich, Marin Musicant, and Paige Hallam all batting better that .400 as well, Howard College has great talent and discipline at the plate throughout their lineup.

Defensively, Julia Grib leads the way from the pitchers circle this year with a 3.5 ERA and 74 strikeouts on the year. Marin Musicant, Brittney Espinosa and Marissa Salinas have also been key for the Lady Hawks from the rubber as well. With this core group of great pitchers and great defense behind them, Howard College looks poised and equipped to make another great showing at the Regional Tournament and will hopefully stamp their ticket to the National Tournament again this year.

Our Lady Hawks have been one of the most dominant powerhouses in women's softball for over five years now and they not only embrace those expectations they raise them for themselves every year and have been excellent at living up to their potential. Congratulations to the Lady Hawks on another fantastic regular season and yet another conference title. We can't wait to see what these ladies will do this year at the Regional Tournament.