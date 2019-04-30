Lady Hawks sweep Luna to take sole possession of first place

Howard College swept the Luna Lady Rough Riders this past weekend in convincing fashion to take sole possession of first place in the conference and put them in the drivers seat once again with an impressive 21-3 conference record. The Lady Hawks won game one 11-3, game two 19-3, game three 10-2 and game four 13-3. Howard College will finish out their conference schedule with a four game series against fourth place El Paso Community College this Friday and Saturday here at Foundation Field.