Lady Hawks sweep Odessa College after sweeping Midland College last week to move to 8-0 in conference play.

The Lady Hawks have made short work of their conference opponents so far this year sweeping Midland College and Odessa college in back-to-back 4 game series over the past two weeks. With those two big series sweeps Howard College sits atop the conference standings with an 8-0 record and look to once again make a run at the regional and national tournament. The Lady Hawks outhit the Lady Wranglers 46-38 in the series and outscored them 40-21 over those four games.

In the first game of the series on Friday at Foundation Field, Howard College stole a win right out from under Odessa with a 2 run rally in the bottom of the seventh, on a Brittney Espinosa RBI single, to win 7-6. The Lady Wranglers had the hit advantage in the game with 10 hits compared to just 6 hits for the Lady Hawks, but the Lady Hawks turned those hits into runs when it mattered and got the win.

Marin Musicant got the start in the circle for Howard College. Musicant pitched six inning, allowed 4 runs on 8 hits and struck out two. With 6 hits in the game, the Lady Hawks' Espinosa and Amanda Gonzalez led the way offensively with two hits a piece in the winning effort. With momentum on their side after a nice seventh inning walk off win in game one of the series, Howard College never looked back and took that confidence into game two.

In the second game of Friday's double-header, the Lady Hawks fought it out in a tough back and forth battle until they blew the game wide open with an 8 run bottom of the sixth to get the 17-9 victory over the Lady Wrangler and go up 2-0 in the four game series. Howard College got outhit in the game 11-9 by Odessa, but somehow managed to almost double their runs in the win.

The Lady Hawks stole the lead and the game once again in the last inning in game two of the series. Tied 9-9 in the bottom of the sixth, Lani Graft stepped to the plate and sent one deep on the first pitch at bat. Graft's 3 run blast put Howard College in the lead and started the big 8 run inning that would end the game. Graft an outstanding at the plate, in the game going 3 for 4 and driving in 4 runs in the win.

The Lady Hawks did work at the dish in the game getting 9 hits and swatting 3 long balls. Graft and Paige Hallam both had multiple hits in the game to lead Howard College offensively. The Lady Hawks also grabbed five extra bags in the win, Graft once again led the way with 2 of those steals. Madison Neff, Amanda Gonzalez and Graft each went deep in the game showing the Lady Hawks power at the plate and played a key part in the big win.

In game three of the series in Odessa on Sunday, Howard College left no doubt and didn't wait till the last inning to put the game away this time as they dominated the Lady Wranglers 20-2. The Lady Hawks outhit Odessa 18-6 in the game and after scoring 8 runs in the first two innings had all but put the game on ice from the get go.

Paige Hallam was seeing the ball really well at the dish, she had 4 hits in the game and drove in 4 runs to lead the offense and help Howard College bring home the big victory. Marissa Selinas contributed as well with a homer in the top of the second. With 18 hits in the game, the Lady Hawks had multiple players with more than one hit. Hallam, Musicant, Gonzalez, Graft and Kirklynd Newsom all had more than one hit in the game and drove in runs.

Musicant got the start on the rubber for Howard College. She pitched five innings, allowed 2 runs on 6 hits and struck out one in the win. Odessa's pitcher,#9, allowed 13 runs and 13 hits over two and two-thirds innings and struck out two in the lopsided loss.

In the final game of the series in Odessa, the Lady Hawks held on in a tight game to pull off the 6-4 victory to complete the series sweep. Howard College outhit the Lady Wranglers 13 to 11 in the game and kept Odessa college from crossing the plate despite having 3 fielding errors in the game.

The Lady Hawks were up 5-0 early after a 3 run top of the first followed by a 2 run top of the second with no answer from Odessa. Madison Neff, Amanda Gonzalez, Marissa Salinas and Kirklynd Newsom all had multiple hits in the game with Gonzalez and Neff each getting three a piece. Odessa had four players with multiple hits but once again they struggled to turn their hits into runs and they fell behind early and couldn't come back as the Lady Hawks swept the series and stayed unbeaten in conference play.

Musicant got the start for the Lady Hawks once again. Musicant pitched three innings, allowed no runs on 6 hits and struck out four in the win. Odessa's #9 got the start again for the Lady Wranglers. She allowed 6 runs on 13 hits and struck out two in seven innings pitched.

With an 8-0 conference record and all the momentum on their side, the Lady Hawks will travel to Clarendon this Friday to take on the the 8-0 Lady Bulldogs for sole possession of first place in the conference.