Lady Hawks sweep Western Nebraska in four game series to improve to 5-3 on the season

The Lady Hawks came into the 4 game series with the Lady Cougars of Western Nebraska with a 1-3 record after having a hard time scoring runs in their first three games. But in the fourth game of the season against McLennan Howard College finally found their swing and scored ten runs to get their first win of the year. Since that game the Lady Hawks have not looked back and have been on fire at the plate. With their confidence renewed, Howard College had an offensive explosion against Western Nebraska and in the four games of their back-to-back double headers with the Lady Cougars the Lady Hawks scored 43 runs on 45 hits and swept the Western Nebraska to get their fifth straight win after starting the season 0-3.

In the first game of the series on Wednesday at Foundation Field, the Lady Hawks got ahead early but a big five run fifth inning by the Lady Cougars tied things up. Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh Howard College didn't give up or give in, they went to work and found a way to pull off the victory with great hitting and a spectacular walk off RBI single by Madison Neff to spark the Lady Hawks for the rest of the series.

Howard College built a four-run lead in the second inning and then held off Western Nebraska's charge. Western Nebraska scored seven runs in the game and tied the game with home runs by Glawson in the third, Baesler in the fourth and Glawson in the fourth. The Lady Cougars also had a double by Hogan in the fourth and took the lead on a 2 run RBI single by Kelly in the sixth to go up 8-6 before the Lady Hawks rallied in the seventh to get the win.

Marissa Salinas was the winning pitcher for Howard College. She allowed just one hit and zero runs over one inning and walked one. Marin Musicant also threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen and did solid work as well. Glawson took the loss for Western Nebraska. She pitched one inning, allowed five hits and four runs. Julia Grib got the start for the Lady Hawks and allowed seven hits and six runs over three and two-thirds innings and struck out one.

Howard Colleg hit two home runs on the day.Neff went deep in the second inning and Gonzalez put one over the fence in the first. The Lady Hawks racked up 13 hits in the game with Angelina Garcia, Lani Graft, Neff, Paige Hallam and Addison Lewis each getting multiple hits in the game. Lewis, Hallam, Neff, Graft and Garcia each had two hits to lead Howard College offensively.

Western Nebraska scattered 11 hits in the game. Kelly, Hogan, McMillan and Glawson all had multiple hits for Western Nebraska. Kelly went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Western Nebraska's offense in the loss. Western Nebraska didn't commit a single error in the field but the Lady Hawks big sticks were too much for the Lady Cougars and Howard Colleges last inning rally would set the tone for the rest of the series.

In the second game of Wednesday's double header between Howard College and Western Nebraska, the Lady Hawks once again jumped out to an early lead but then let the Lady Cougars tie it up in the middle innings before coming back strong late in the game to finish them off 6-3.

Western Nebraska got on the board first and scored one run in the first inning on an RBI single by Kelly. But the Howard College responded and scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the first to take an early 3-1 lead.

The Lady Cougars tied the game up at three in the top of the third inning when Hogan hit a deep two run shot for Western Nebraska. However, the Lady Hawks responded once again and pulled away for good with two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a Bailey Martinez's sac fly that scored one run and a Madison Neff RBI double on the first pitch of the at bat to retake the lead.

Angelina Garcia got the start for Howard College and allowed six hits, three runs and struck out three over four innings pitched. Mills started the game for Western Nebraska and pitched three and a third innings. Mills allowed five runs on five hits and struck out three. McMillan pitched two and two-thirds innings in relief.

The Lady Hawks had just one dinger on the day when Garcia hit one deep in the first inning. Garcia went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Howard College offensively in the game. The Lady Hawks played a clean game defensively as well and didn't commit a single error in the field. Western Nebraska racked up seven hits on the day with Hogan and Mills each getting multiple hits for the Lady Cougars in the loss.

On Thursday, during the first game of their second straight double header with Western Nebraska Howard College left no doubt in 14-7 drumming of the Lady Cougars at home. After going down 5-0 in the first inning and then giving up another run in the top of the second to trail by 6, the Lady Hawks woke up and so did their bats. In the bottom of the second, Howard College put up 5 runs and cut the lead to just 1 at 6-5 headed into the third inning.

The game was tied at seven when the Lady Hawks came up to bat in the bottom of the fifth. With two runners on, Paige Hallam answered the call and went yard on a 1-1 count to score three runs and go up 10-7, a lead Howard College would not relinquish. Hallam played outstanding in the game and led the Lady Hawks to victory with 7 RBIs. Hallam went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in runs on a home run in the second, a sacrifice fly in the fourth and another home run in the fifth.

Garcia got the victory for Howard College. Garcia allowed five hits and just one run over five and two-thirds innings and struck out three in the game. McMillan took the loss for Western Nebraska. She went two and two-thirds innings, allowed seven runs on five hits and struck out one. Marissa Salinas started the game for the Lady Hawks and allowed three hits and six runs over one and one-third innings and struck out two. Mills started the game for Western Nebraska and surrendered seven runs on eight hits over three and a third innings.

The Lady Hawks swatted two long balls in the game. Hallam went deep both times for Howard College, once in the second and again in the fifth inning. Howard College really brought their sticks in the game, collecting 13 hits. Garcia, Graft, Madison Neff, Hallam and Amanda Gonzalez each had multiple hits for Lady Hawks. Garcia led Howard College with three hits in five at bats.

Western Nebraska tallied eight hits with Hogan and Glawson each getting multiple hits for the Lady Cougars in the loss.

In the fourth game of the series and the second game of Thursday's double header, the Lady Hawks pounded the Lady Cougars 13-5 despite allowing five runs in the third inning. Howard College secured the victory on a huge 7 run second inning that left Western Nebraska trailing by 9 early. The big inning came thanks to hits by Paige Hallam, Angelina Garcia, Brittney Espinosa, Madison Neff andAmanda Gonzalez. Multiple runs also scored on a double byBailey Martinez as well.

Julia Grib was in the circle for Howard College. She went six innings, allowed five runs on five hits and struck out six. Solomon started the game for Western Nebraska and went one inning, allowed six runs on one hit and struck out one. McMillan and Glawson entered the game from the bullpen, throwing three and two-thirds innings and one inning respectively.

The Lady Hawks saw the ball well and picked up 12 hits on the day. Hallam, Lani Graft and Neff all had multiple hits for Howard College. Hallam led the Lady Hawks offense once again with three hits in three at bats to complete the sweep of the Lady Cougars and improve to 5-3 on the season looking like the Hawks we have all grown to love here in Big Spring.