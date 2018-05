In the Championship game on Sunday versus Midland College Julia Grib didn't allow a single run as Hawks defeated Midland 6-0 to win the 2018 Region V Championship for the fourth year in-a-row ! The Hawks now move on to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament on May 16-19, 2018 at Canyons Complex; St. George, UT.

