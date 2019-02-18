Lady Hawks winning streak comes to an end as they drop 2 of 3 to Grayson

The Lady Hawks came into their weekend series against Grayson at Foundation Field riding a 7 game winning streak, but the Lady Vikings' high powered offense ended that run with big run totals throughout the series. Both teams brought their sticks to the series with Grayson edging out the Lady Hawks collecting 42 hits to 35 hits for Howard College. The Lady Hawks scored more runs in the series (35) but most of those came in a 17 to 8 win in game two. The Lady Vikings had 32 runs in the series but they were spread more evenly over the three games to give them the 2-1 advantage in the series. In the first game of the series on Friday, The Lady Hawks lost a heartbreaker 11-10 late in the game. The game was tied at nine with Grayson at the plate in the top of the fifth, when Lawson hit a 2 run RBI doubled on a 3-2 count to go up 11-9 over Howard College. The Lady Hawks did score a run in the bottom of the seventh as they tried to make a last at bat comeback, but they came up just short in the end to go down 0-1 in the series. Howard College outhit the Lady Viking 14 to 12 in the game, but left too many runners stranded in the loss.

The Lady Hawks took the lead in the game in the second inning trailing 2-0, when Amanda Gonzalez hit a 3 run home run with an 0-2 count, to go up 4-2 over the Lady Vikings. Howard College scored two more runs in the second to push their lead to 6-2. The Lady Hawks notched five runs in the second inning with RBIs Gonzalez, Marin Musicant and Madison Neff.

The Howard College lead was short lived as Grayson scored four runs in the third inning to tie the game back up at 6. The Lady Vikings' Walters and Stark both hit deep solo shots in the frame to knot the game headed into the bottom of the third. In the bottom of the inning, The Lady Hawks got gifted two runs on two errors by Grayson to regain the lead 8-6.

In the top of the fourth Walters struck again for the Lady Vikings. She hit a 2 out, 3 run, line drive shot over the right field fence to give Grayson a 9-8 lead. Howard College evened things up at 9 in the bottom of the fourth when Emily Magana hit an RBI triple to left field.

Vala got the start for Grayson and allowed 14 hits and 10 runs over seven innings. Vala struck out five Lady Hawks in the win. Julia Grib was in the circle starting off for Howard College. Grib pitched 4 innings, gave up 8 runs on 9 hits and 3 homers on the day. Brittney Espinosa pitched 3 innings in relief for the Lady Hawks and gave up 2 runs on 2 hits.

Howard College saw the ball well collecting 14 hits in the game with Paige Hallam, Gonzalez, Neff and Brittney Espinosa each getting multiple hits for the Lady Hawks. Gonzalez and Hallam each managed three hits to lead Howard College offensively.

Grayson also brought their stick collecting12 hits in the game. Miller, Milliken, Walters and Pilersten each racked up multiple hits for the Lady Vikings. Miller went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Grayson in hits.

In the second game of the double-header on Friday, Paige Hallam drove in six runs in a 17-8 blowout over the Lady Vikings to get Howard College back on track in the series.

Grayson out-hit the Lady Hawks 12 to 11 in the game, but Howard College showed their power by going deep twice and driving in multiple runs on extra base hits in the lop sided win.

The Lady Hawks came out firing and scored 5 runs in the first inning to take an early 5-0 lead. Hallam hit a 2 run dinger in the inning, followed by a RBI double from Marin Musicant, who then scored on an error by the Lady Vikings. Howard College scored six more runs in the third inning to put the game out of reach for good. Madison Neff, Lani Graft, Brooke Parker and Marin Musicant each had RBIs in the frame and really put the game on ice.

Musicant was on the rubber for the Lady Hawks and pitched three innings, allowed seven runs on 11 hits and struck out two in the win. Pilersten led things off in the pitcher's circle for Grayson and lasted one and one-third innings. She allowed eight hits and 13 runs while striking out just one in the loss. Annalee Dichelentered came in as relief for Grayson and didn't fair much better.

The Lady Hawks had 11 hits and 2 home runs in the game. Neff and Hallam both went yard with Bailey Martinez, Musicant and Amanda Gonzalez each adding multiple hits in the game as well. Hallam went 3 for 3 at the plate with 6 RBIs to lead Howard College offensively in the big win.

On Saturday for the third game of the series, with the wind blowing like crazy, Grayson had an offensive explosion. The Lady Viking scored 13 runs on 18 hits and put the game away in the fourth frame with 7 runs in the top of the inning. The Lady Hawks played well offensively. They scored 8 runs on 10 hits in the game but just couldn't match Grayson's offense fire power in the 13-8 loss.

Howard College took the lead early in the game, scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the first to go up 3-0. Brittney Espinosa hit a solo shot deep in the opening frame to help the Lady Hawks get out to a fast start.

Despite trailing early to Howard College, Grayson pulled away for good with seven runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, Miller hit an RBI single on the first pitch of her at bat, then Milliken hit a 2 run shot on the first pitch of her bat and Stark went yard as well on a 3-2 count, to score two more runs. The Lady Hawks hit four long balls in the game, but it just wasn't enough to overcome the big inning by the Lady Vikings. Espinosa and Lani Graft each had a dinger in the first inning, Laela Minnich got one over in the third and Addison Lewis went deep in the seventh.

Howard College collected 10 hits in the game with Graft, Espinosa and Lewis each swatting multiple hits for the Lady Hawks. Grayson was great at the plate, with 18 hits on the day. Lawson, Stark, Milliken, Harrison, Martinez and Walters each getting multiple hits for the Lady Vikings. Lawson went 4 for 5 at the plate to lead all hitters in the game.

Espinosa got the start for Howard College on the rubber. She gave up 8 runs on 8 hits in three innings pitched. Marissa Salinas and Julia Grib both pitched for the Lady Hawks in relief as well on the day. Vala got the win in the pitchers circle for Grayson. She gave up 8 runs on ten hits in seven innings pitched.