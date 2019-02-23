Lady Rockets' offensive fire power too much for Lady Buffs in the Regional Tournament

The Lady Buffs had an absolutely outstanding season this year. That said, against the Wellington Lady Rockets on Friday afternoon at the Texan Dome, they were just out matched by the #4 team in the state. Forsan played hard and with a lot of heart just like they always do, but they just couldn't seem to stop the offensive machine that is the Lady Rockets and fell 65-30 in the Regional Semifinals. The Lady Buffs showed their class and their toughness in the game, never allowing the score or the frustration of the situation to show through in their play or their attitude.

In the first quarter, both teams came out playing really tough defense and the game remained scoreless until Wellington's Kaylee Jo Neeley broke the stalemate with two points from the charity stripe. Neeley scored again and took the Lady Rockets' lead to 4-0 with 4:30 left in the quarter. Forsan finally got on the board with 2:30 left in the quarter on a Macey Evans free throw to cut the lead to 4-1. Wellington's Savannah Sumrall hit a three pointer with 1:30 left in the first to take the Lady Rockets' lead to 7-1. Both teams got some free throws at the end of the quarter to make it a 9-3 game after one. The Lady Buffs did not score a field goal in the first quarter with all three of their points coming from the line.

In the second quarter, the Lady Rockets started to pull away early as they went on a 6 to 2 run to open the quarter and take a 14-5 lead. Forsan had still not made a shot from the floor with 6:24 left in the half. Rylee Evans finally hit a three to give the Lady Buffs their first made shot and to cut the lead to 15-8 with 5 minutes left in the half. But the Wellington defense stepped up their game and started forcing turnovers that led to easy transition baskets as well as getting multiple second chance opportunities to pus their lead to 22-12 with 4:20 left before the break. Forsan just couldn't solve the Lady Rockets' defense and continued to turn the ball over at a high clip. With turnovers leading to transition points, Wellington took control of the game and went on a 14-1 run to end the half leading 33-12. The Lady Buffs had more turnovers (13) than shot attempts (11) in the first half and made just 2 field goals against the tough Wellington defense before the break.

Coming out of the half, the Lady Rockets continued right where they left off in the first half. They scored early and often and increased their lead to 37-12 right out of the gates. The Lady Buffs finally scored after an 8 minute scoring drought on an inside shot from Emily Garcia to make it a 37-14 game. Wellington answered that score with another 8-0 run to go up 45-14 with 4 minutes left in the third. The Lady Rockets continued to poor it on with multiple deep threes to make it a 55-13 game headed into the final quarter. The turnovers and second chance opportunities that the Lady Buffs gave up were just to much to overcome against such a talented Wellington team.

In the final period, the Lady Buffs showed their grit and despite the score came out and put up an impressive 9-0 run to start the quarter. Leading 55-22 with 5 minutes left in the game, Wellington answered with a 7-0 run of their own to take their lead to 62-22 with 3 minutes left in the game. Macey Evans and Emily Garcia did their best to fight back and did cut the lead back down to 62-26 but they just couldn't keep the Lady Rockets from scoring and Wellington put the game away. But those last few minutes were something to watch as the proud Lady Buff team did manage to cut back into the lead again as time expired to make it a 65-30 final.

Forsan played as hard as anyone could ask and they never quite, not even when they new the game was over. That's the kind of effort and heart we have all come to love and expect out of this fantastic team, and we are grateful that it was on display once more on Friday. Congratulations to the Lady Buffs on a tremendous season, we are all proud of not only what you accomplished as a team, but how you accomplished it.

Macey Evans led all scorers with 16 points while grabbing 5 rebounds and snagging 4 steals as well. Emily Garcia had 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in the game. Rylee Evans had 3 points and 2 steals.