Lady Steer Basketball standout Kayleigh Penny signs with McMurry University

Kayleigh Penny, the Lady Steers team leader and outstanding two-way player who helped lead the Lady Steers to a Bi-District championship this year, signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at McMurry University on Wednesday afternoon in the BSHS ATC. Penny, a multiple time all-district player and team MVP, got her opportunity to play at the next level not only because of her gifts as an athlete but because of her hard work in the classroom as well. McMurry doesn't give out athletic scholarships but it will give out academic scholarships to athletes who have shown that they are as exceptional in the classroom as they are on the court. Penny is exactly that type of student athlete and the War Hawks are getting a great addition to their team and their school. Kayleigh plans on studying kinesiology while attending McMurry and pursuing a career in sports medicine after graduation. Congratulations to Kayleigh and her family for accomplishing their goal, Steer Nation will miss you but will forever be proud of the legacy you left behind. Good luck and go get ‘em.