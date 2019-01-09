Lady Steer even district record at 1-1 with big 68-38 win over Lake View

The Lady Steers hosted the San Angelo Lake View Maidens Tuesday night at Steer gym for their second district game of the year. Both teams came into the game with an 0-1 district record looking to get back to even as the move forward in district play. From the tip off it was clear that Big Spring out matched the Maidens as they quickly jumped out to a big lead despite missing one of their key players in Kayleigh Penny, who was out with an injury. Ryen Terrazas suited up in place of Penny and did a great job filling in as a freshman.

Big Spring got their substitutions in the game and got some valuable minutes for their underclassmen as they continued to play well even with the backups running the show. With multiple freshman on the floor it was impressive to see that the team continued to play well as a unit and despite some mistakes held the lead to 30 points and came away with the big time 68-38 district win.

Alexis Starr led all scorers with 21 points and also contributed 6 steals and 3 rebounds from the point. Logan Terrazas was an absolute force in the paint, Terrazas collected 8 rebounds (5 of them offensive), scored 8 points, had 7 blocks and grabbed 4 steals in the game despite limited minutes. Amber Martinez added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in the big win as well. The Lady Steers move to 1-1 in district play and will square off against Sweetwater next Tuesday at Steer gym with a chance to get their second district win.

