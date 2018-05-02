Lady Steer softball standout signs with Western Texas College

Lady Steer senior softball player, Ashley Gonzalez, signed a letter of intent Tuesday at BSHS to play softball for Western Texas College in Snyder. Ashley is a four year starter and has contributed greatly to the success the team has had in recent years. Ashley, who's GPA is in the top ten percent of her class, will be studying business as she continues her education at Western Texas. Congratulations to Ashley and the Gonzalez family from all of Steer Nation, you and your family have represented your school and your community with class, made them proud, and left them better than you found them.

