Lady Steer volleyball gets new year started with intense Two-A-Days under new head coach Mitzi Bell

The Lady Steers kicked of a new athletic year for Steer Nation this week with an intense two-a-days schedule under new head coach Mitzi Bell. Coach Bell is in her first year with the Lady Steers after signing on this Monday. Coach Bell comes to Big Spring from Colorado City where she had a record of sustained success. Coach Bell has plans to continue that success here in Big Spring. “Our goal is always state. We don't want to set the goal of just getting to the playoffs, we want to go multiple rounds deep in the playoffs every year and I believe we have the girls that can do that”.

