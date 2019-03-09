Lady Steers’ powerlifter Hallie Hyatt is State bound!

The Big Spring Girls finished 7th as a team out of 18 teams – “Coach Roberts and I are so proud of not only our girls that made it to the Regional Meet, but all of our girls who powerlifted this year – we had a total of 5 girls who powerlifted a year ago, and had around 20 girls who lifted this season - during the season, the Girls team won the Coahoma Meet, which according to Coach Roberts, is the first powerlifting meet that the Big Spring Girls have won in probably 6 to 7 years - we are super proud of Hallie Hyatt, who qualified for the State Powerlifting Meet as a Senior – Hallie has worked her tail off the past couple of years to get to this point - we are also very proud of Jhaniah Johnson, who as a Freshman, came very close to qualifying for the State Meet” said Head Powerlifting Coach Chris McWilliams.