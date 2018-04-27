Lady Steers and Bulldogettes travel to compete in Bi-district match-ups

Two area teams, the BSH Lady Steers and the Coahoma Bulldogettes, both travel out of town today to compete in the Bi-district round of the playoffs. The Lady Steers Travel to Abilene to take on Iowa Park at 7:30 tonight at the ACU softball complex. The Bulldogettes will take on the Bangs Lady Dragons at 7 p.m. at the San Angelo Central High School softball field.