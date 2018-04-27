Lady Steers and Bulldogettes travel to compete in Bi-district match-ups
By:
Jordan Parr
Friday, April 27, 2018
Big Spring and Coahoma, TX
Two area teams, the BSH Lady Steers and the Coahoma Bulldogettes, both travel out of town today to compete in the Bi-district round of the playoffs. The Lady Steers Travel to Abilene to take on Iowa Park at 7:30 tonight at the ACU softball complex. The Bulldogettes will take on the Bangs Lady Dragons at 7 p.m. at the San Angelo Central High School softball field.
