Lady Steers beat Greenwood 15-4 to go undefeated and win second straight district championship

The Lady Steers finished off their second straight district championship Tuesday night in dominating fashion at home versus Greenwood. Big Spring gave up just one hit in the game and allowed just 4 runs while collecting 13 hits of their own and putting up another big run tally with 15 players crossing home plate in the lopsided 15-4 win. With the win the Lady Steers go 8-0 in district play and wrap up their second straight district championship. Big Spring's season record improved to 16-4 after defeating the Rangerettes and with their stellar play this season the Lady Steers are now ranked number 10 in the state according to the latest TGCA poll.

Greenwood struck first in the game scoring two runs in the top of the first inning to give the Rangerettes an early 2-0 lead.

