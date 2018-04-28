Lady Steers Crush Iowa Park for Bi-District Crown

The Lady Steers took the Bi-district title with a dominant performance over the Iowa Park Hawks Friday. Big Spring outhit the Hawks 22 to 8 and ran away with the game early. Alexis Starr was in the zone on Friday, tallying four hits and leading Big Spring to a 20-5 win over Iowa Park. Starr tripled in the third, singled in the third and the fifth, and doubled in the sixth. Starr, Davilla, C. Martinez, Daniels, Joy, Oliveras, and A. Martinez each racked up multiple hits for Big Spring. Starr went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead the Lady Steers offensively. Starr also led Big Spring with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 11 stolen bases.

Big Spring moves on in the playoffs with an the opponent, time, and place TBD.

For the full story, see Sunday's edition of the Herald.