Lady Steers defeat Iowa Park 6-3 for the Bi-District crown

In what started out as a pitchers' duel through the first four innings on Friday night, Big Spring broke the stalemate in the bottom of the fifth with a huge 6 run inning to break the game wide open and took a commanding 6-0 lead into the top of the sixth. With a big lead and only six outs from victory Big Spring buckled down and despite giving up three runs in the top of the sixth and held on for the series clinching game three win to take home the bi-district title. Iowa Park outhit the Lady Steers 10-9 in the game, but Big Spring turned those hits into runs and did a great job defensively to keep the Lady Hawks baserunners from getting home.

Neither team could get anything going offensively through four innings despite both teams having multiple scoring opportunities. Iowa Park and Big Spring both did a really great job in the first half of the game at getting out of trouble and keeping runners from scoring even though both teams had plenty of runners on base early.

In the bottom of the fifth still tied at 0-0, Big Spring finally strung together multiple hits and put the first runs on the board. The Lady Steers didn't just score though, they scored big and put the Lady Hawks in a really tough position with a huge 6 run inning. The big inning got started with an error that allowed Kalyn Whitehead to reach, followed by a Belle Ramirez walk and a single by Amber Martinez to load the bases with lead off hitter Alexis Starr coming to the plate. With no outs and the bases loaded, Starr knew what to do and didn't disappoint. Alexis hit a hard liner to left field all the way to the wall for a bases clearing 3 run RBI triple. On the very next at bat Starr was brought home on a RBI double by Jocelyn Olivares to increase the Lady Steers lead to 4-0. Two batters later with two on and one out, Kynleigh Joy kept the momentum going on another liner to left field to bring in two more runs on an RBI single to give Big Spring a 6-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Lady Hawks tried to rally and put up a good fight scoring three runs in the top of the inning to cut the Lady Steer lead to 3 at 6-3. But it was too little too late and even though Big Spring didn't score any runs in the bottom of the inning they did come out in the top of the seventh and put Iowa Park away quickly in their last at bat to take the game and the series with an impressive 6-3 win.

Both pitchers played great in the game. Maddie Daniels got the start and the win for the Lady Steers, she pitched all seven innings and allowed just 3runs on 10 hits and struck out 6 in the big win. The Big Spring defense had Maddie's back all game and it was a great defensive effort by the whole team. Raylea Parsons got the start again for the Lady Hawks and did her best to hang in despite a huge pitch count over the past two games. Parsons pitched six innings in the loss and allowed 6 runs on 9 hits and struck out 9.

Big Spring will now move on to the Area round of the playoffs with their opponent and locations to be determined.