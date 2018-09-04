Lady Steers defeat Lubbock Estacado in three sets

The Lady Steers came together and had an impressive three set victory over Lubbock Estacado this pats weekend. Big Spring will head to Seminole this coming Saturday, September 8, 2018 looking to continue their growth and their success as a team as the move closer to District play.

Win over Etacado 25-20, 25-21, 25-22

Kills Logan 8 Keila 5 Amber, I Ryen Marissa, Penny - 2 Hannah 1 Blocks Logan 3 Amber 1 Aces Logan 4 Hannah 3 Assists Olivia 11 Hannah 8

Digs Olivia 3 Amber 3 Keila 2 Logan 6 Kenzie 6 Hannah 3 Hayden 2 Robyn 2