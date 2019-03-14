Lady Steers destroy Lake View 39-5 to go 2-0 in district play

On a windy evening that had the Lady Steers home game relocated to Forsan to play district foe San Angelo Lake View, Big Spring put up offensive numbers like I have never seen in a softball game. With 21 hits on the day and an unbelievable 39 runs scored, to say the Lady Steers were dominant would be an understatement. The game was so lopsided that by the end of the first inning the score was already 20-0. From great hitting by Big Spring to poor pitching and terrible fielding from Lake View, there were really no bright spots for the Maidens in the 39-5 thrashing.

The Lady Steers jumped out to an early lead in the first and didn't give up a single run until the top of the fifth to get their second straight district win by a double digit margin. With a 2-0 district record and 49 runs scored during those two wins, the Lady Steers look like the team to beat once again for the district crown.

Jocelyn Torres-Mendoza was clutch at the plate with runners on base in the game. Torres-Mendoza drove in four runs on two hits to lead Big Spring past Lake View for the blow out win. Torres-Mendoza drove in runs on a single in the second and a home run in the fourth.

Big Spring racked up 21 hits on the day. Alexis Starr, Jocelyn Gonzales, Daniels, Torres-Mendoza, Amber Martinez, Joy, Davilla and Ylanna all had multiple hits for the Lady Steers. Daniels, Gonzales, and Starr all had three hits to lead Big Spring offensively. The Lady Steers also swiped 11 bases during the game as four players stole more than once. Ylanna led the way with three bags as Big Spring ran away with the game.

Maddie Daniels got the win for the Lady Steers. Daniels went three innings, allowed zero runs on three hits and struck out six. Kalyn Whitehead threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen as well in the win. Paulina Moreno took the loss for Lake View. Moreno allowed 18 hits and 24 runs over four innings of relief while Fernandez started the game for Lake View and allowed three hits and 15 runs.

The Lady Steers will host Sweetwater on Friday March 22 to try to keep their unblemished district record alive and get to 3-0.