Lady Steers dominate heading into the 2019 Crossroads Tournament here in Big Spring

The Lady Steers have started this softball season out with a bang. Coming off back-to-back double digit run totals with wins over Abilene Wylie and Hobbs, Big Spring looks to ride that momentum and continue their offensive onslaught today in the first round of the 2019 Crossroads softball tournament.

Against Wylie on Feb. 22, the Lady Steers started off their season with impressive power at the plate to get a 13-9 win over a very good team. Big Spring totaled 15 hits and 13 runs in the game. Maddie Daniels, Belle Ramirez,Alexis Starr, Kalyn Whitehead, Kynleigh Joy, and Leah Davilla each racked up multiple hits for the Lady Steers in the win. Daniels went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Big Spring in hits. The Lady Steers also stole nine bases during the game, Leah Davilla led the way with five swipes.

Kynleigh Joy led Big Spring to victory in the pitcher's circle. She surrendered just three runs on six hits over four innings and struck out five. Maddie Daniels threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Bailey Buck took the loss for Wylie. Buck lasted five and a third innings, allowed 12 hits and nine runs while striking out four.

Against Hobbs on Tuesday, the Lady Steers showed their big sticks again, pummeling the Lady Eagles 17-2 in a run rule win. Big Spring collected 19 hits in the game with Belle Ramirez, Alexis Starr, Jocelyn Torres-Mendoza, Leah Davilla, Kalyn Whitehead, Jocelyn Gonzales, and Kynleigh Joy all collecting multiple hits for the Lady Steers. Davilla, Torres-Mendoza, Starr, and Ramirez each managed three hits to lead Big Spring offensively in the big win. Lady Steer standout Alexis Starr showed timely hitting on Tuesday, Starr drove in four runs on three hits in the game.

Maddie Daniels pitched Big Spring to victory. Daniels went five innings, allowed just two runs on two hits and struck out seven. Madison Ganaway took the loss for Hobbs. Ganaway went two innings, allowed 10 runs on 13 hits and struck out two in the run rule loss.

With two big wins in their belt, the Lady Steers will square off against Jim Ned at noon today to kick off the 2019 Crossroads Tournament. Big Spring will play their second game of the day at 4 p.m. Both games will be held at Field #1 of the Roy Anderson Sports Complex. The Lady Steers will play at noon and 4 p.m. again on Friday against Clyde and Lamesa respectively, and against Fort Stockton and Monahans at those same times on Field #1 again on Saturday as well.

All in all, 30 teams from across West Texas, including the host Big Spring Lady Steers and the Forsan Lady Buffaloes, will converge on the Roy Anderson Sports Complex here in Big Spring for the three-day Tournament at The Crossroads, which runs through Saturday. Games will be limited to 55 minutes (or four complete innings). Friday's “mini-bracket” games will be 80 minutes, with a 10-run mercy rule after five innings (or 15 runs after three innings) in effect. Those game rules will also be applicable for Saturday's championship bracket play.