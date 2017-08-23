Lady Steers fall to Pecos 3-2 in home opener

Tuesday night’s volleyball match between the Big Spring High Lady Steers and the Lady Eagles of Pecos offered everything you could ask for in a home opener, an electric crowd, exciting sets filled with quality volleyball from top to bottom, all except a Big Spring win.

While all five sets were evenly contested through out, it was the Lady Eagles who were able to take advantage some late unforced errors from Big Spring to pull away with the 3-2 victory.

“Overall, I am pretty proud of the girls. They really fought hard to come back to where we were at and to play them in five games,” said head volleyball coach Katie Voss. We’ve got to start talking a lot more, and we’ve got to start moving a lot more on defense and expecting the unexpected. I’m not excited about the loss, but I know what we have to improve on and where we can go from here.”

Up next, the Lady Steers will spend the week preparing for their tournament in Frenship this coming weekend, which should be a true test of talent and a great way to prepare for the regular season as there will be many 5A and 6A schools there. To follow, the Lady Steers will have a duel home match vs. Fort Stockton and Midland Christian next Tuesday August 29 at 5:30/7:30 p.m.

For the full story on this game, please see Wednesday's Paper.