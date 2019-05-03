Lady Steers hang on to win game one against Glen Rose 5-3

ABILENE – The Lady Steers fell behind early, before finding their rhythm and taking control of the game in the middle innings against Glen Rose in game one of their Area Series. Both teams had 8 hits and 2 errors in the game, but it was the Lady Steers who capitalized on those opportunities and took Game One of the series in a tightly contested 5-3 win.

Neither team got anything going in the first inning. Glen Rose drew first blood in the bottom of the second on a solo shot deep over the center field fence by Nance to take a 1-0 lead. Thankfully, Maddie Daniels' mental toughness didn't falter and she struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning with minimal damage done.

In the top of the third, Big Spring finally found their swings and figured out the Lady Tigers pitcher which lead to a big inning offensively for the Lady Steers. With two runners on and two outs, Leah Davilla hit an RBI single to bring Amber Martinez home and tie the score at 1-1. Two batters later with the bases loaded, Kynleigh Joy hit a two RBI single passed the second baseman to give the Lady Steers a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

