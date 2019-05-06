Lady Steers hold off the Glen Rose Lady Tigers to win the Area title two games to one

After weathering a late game rally in game one for the 5-3 victory last Thursday, Big Spring fell in game two despite a huge rally by the Lady Steers late to make it a close 6-5 loss and tie the series at one game each. In the third and final game of the series Maddie Daniels was dominant on the mound and the defense was outstanding behind her as they closed out the series 4-1 in game three and grabbed yet another piece of hardware to add to their collection. Big Spring outhit the Lady Tigers 24 to 19 in the series and committed far fewer errors, as well, in route to the area crown.

In the first inning, both Glen Rose and Big Spring came up with solo runs to keep it all square heading into the second. In the second and third innings both pitchers had control of the game and neither teams offenses could produce any runs.

Finally, in the top of the third the Lady Steers found their rhythm at the dish and put together a nice three run inning to put the pressure back on the Lady Tigers who struggled to hit Daniels all day. It was Daniels who drove in all three runs in the third on a three run RBI single with the bases loaded to give the Lady Steers a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

The rest of the game was a classic pitchers' duel with neither team able to produce any offense through the latter innings. Daniels was fantastic in the circle for the Lady Steers in game three. Daniels pitched a complete seven innings and allowed just one run on four hits while sitting down five Lady Tigers on strikes. Taylor McKenzie came in relief for Glen Rose and really pitched well to give the Lady Tigers a chance late. McKenzie pitched three and a third innings and allowed zero runs on two hits and struck out 1.

Jocelyn Gonzales and Maddie Daniels led the way for the Lady Steers offensively in the game. Gonzales racked up multiple hits going 2 for 3 at the plate while Daniels drove in 3 runs in the close 4-1 game three close out win. All the ladies played great defense in the game and they Lady Steers took the area crown as a team.

The Lady Steers will square off against Burkburnett this weekend with times and locations to be determined. Congratulations to our Lady Steers on yet another outstanding performance. Steer Nation is behind you all the way!