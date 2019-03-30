Lady Steers hold off seventh inning rally by Snyder and improve to 5-0 in district

The Lady Steers got off to a great start and then sputtered offensively against the Lady Tigers Friday evening. Big Spring was outhit in the contest eight to seven and committed more errors in the game as well with 3. Thanks to the fantastic pitching of Kynleigh Joy and some solid defense behind her, the Lady Steers were able to hold on for the 4-3 victory, despite a two run last inning rally by Snyder to make it a close game.

Neither team got on the board in the first inning. Big Spring got the scoring started in the top of the second with a big four run inning. The Lady Steers big inning got started with a single by Joy followed directly by a double from Jocelyn Gonzales to put two runners on. Kalyn Whitehead stepped to the plate and hit a hard grounder through the gap for a two run RBI single to give Big Spring a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Alexis Starr hit a two run RBI double to score two more runs and increase the Lady Steers' lead to 4-0. Big Spring wouldn't score again for the rest of the game, but their pitching and great defense would be key to their victory.

Snyder finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on a Benitez RBI single to cut the Big Spring' lead to 4-1.

Neither team had any success on offense in the fifth and sixth innings in what had become a pitchers duel. In the bottom of the seventh, with one out and one on, Snyders N. James hit a deep shot over the wall to cut the Lady Steers' lead to 4-3 and really put the pressure on the Big Spring defense. Fortunately, Kynleigh Joy had seen enough and struck out the next two batters in a row to close out the game and seal the victory for the Lady Steers.

Joy got the win for Big Spring. Joy pitched all seven innings, allowed three runs on eight hits and sat down eight Lady Tigers in the victory. Alyssa Hurt took the loss for Snyder. Hurt gave up four runs on seven hits and struck out three over seven innings in defeat.

Big Spring stayed perfect in district with the win and will travel to San Angelo Lakeview on Tuesday looking to stay unbeaten in their quest for a second straight district title.