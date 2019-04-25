Lady Steers lose heartbreaker 7-5 to Iowa Park in the first of the best of three series

The Lady Steers fell behind early, in the first game of their best of three series with the Iowa Park Lady, then rallied to take the lead. But it wasn't enough as the Lady Hawks had a big four run bottom of the sixth to retake the lead and hand Big Spring an early loss in the series to go up 1-0 in the best of three.

The Lady Hawks came out firing right from the start and after holding Big Spring scoreless in the top of the first inning Iowa Park put up three runs in the bottom of the inning to put the pressure on the Lady Steers who had to play from behind most of the game. Neither team got anything going offensively in the second inning and then in the top of the third Big Spring found their rhythm at the plate and scored three runs of their own to knot the game at 3 all. Jocelyn Olivares got the rally started on an RBI bunt to score Amber Martinez who reached on a walk to cut the lead to 3-1. Then two batters later Maddie Daniels hit a 2 run RBI single through the gap to tie the game at 3 all.

Both teams defenses buckled down in the fourth and both pitchers pitched really well to keep the fourth inning scoreless. Then, in the top of the fifth Big Spring finally took the lead when Olivares drove in another run. This time she drove in Alexis Starr on a hard hit single to center field to give the Lady Steers a narrow 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the inning. Big Spring kept the Lady Hawks from scoring in the bottom of the inning and went into the sixth inning with a one run lead.

In the top of the sixth the Lady Steers couldn't get their offense back on track and once again were held scoreless. Unfortunately, Big Spring was not able to match the Iowa Park defense and gave up four runs in the bottom of the sixth to fall behind 7-4. Three of the four runs were unearned and came off errors in a very uncharacteristic turn of events for the Lady Steers whom are usually outstanding in the field. Trailing by three runs heading into their last at bat, Big Spring really needed to make something happen and come up with a huge rally. But it wasn't in the cards and despite doing everything they could to claw their way back into the game the Lady Steers came up short and fell behind in the series 1 game to none.

Big Spring outhit the Lady Hawks 6 to 4 in the loss but it was the 5 errors committed by the Lady Steers that really hurt them as they gave up 5 unearned runs in the tough 7-5 defeat. Kynleigh Joy pitched well in the game. Joy went six innings allowed just 2 earned runs on 4 hits and struck out eight in the loss. Raylee Parsons got the start and the win for Iowa Park. Parsons pitched 7 innings, allowed 5 runs off six hits and sat down 11 Lady Steers on strikes.

Jocelyn Oliveras and Maddie Daniels were both offensive standouts for Big Spring in the game. Oliveras went 2 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBIs to lead the team and Daniels drove in 2 runs of her own to round out the offensive leaders for the Lady Steers in the game.

Game two of the best of three series is at 6 p.m. tonight at the Forsan softball field due to weather and field conditions. Maddie Daniels will be in the circle tonight for the Lady Steers as they try to even the series back up at one all.