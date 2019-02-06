Lady Steers lose nail-biter to Rangerettes 41-38

The Lady Steers hosted the Greenwood Rangerettes at Steer Gym, on Tuesday night in a David versus Goliath type district matchup. Greenwood came into the game already having clinched the district title with a 7-0 record, and the Lady Steers came into the game looking to get just their third district win at 2-5. But despite the disparity in the two teams records, it was a closely contested battle the whole way.

Alex Enriquez led the Lady Steers in scoring in the game. Enriquez had 10 big points off the bench, going 4-4 from the field and 2-2 from behind the arc while also grabbing 4 big rebounds. Logan Terrazas was once again a dominant defensive force in the game with 9 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Kayleigh Penny and Alexis Starr also played great on defense with 4 steals and 5 rebounds apiece. With the loss Big Spring dropped to 2-6 in district and will travel to Abilene next Monday to take on district champs Wichita Falls Hirschi in a bi-district matchup.