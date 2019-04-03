Lady Steers mangle the Maidens of Lake View 16-3 to remain unbeaten in district play

The Lady Steers asserted their dominance over the district once again on Tuesday night on the road against Lake View. Big Spring scored 16 runs on 11 hits in the game and took control from the opening inning to get their sixth straight district win.

The Lady Steers scored 4 runs in the first inning, 6 more in the top of the second and 3 in the top of the third to put the game out of reach early. Big Spring gave up 3 runs in the bottom of the third, but those would be the only runs of the game for the Maidens as the Lady Steers stiffened on defense and put the clamps on Lake View in the last two innings to get the run rule in the fifth.

With double digit hits in the game, Big Spring had three players with multiple hits in the game. Amber Martinez, Jocelyn Gonzales and Alexis Starr all had at least two hits in the win. Martinez led the way for the Lady Steers going 3 for 5 at the plate while driving in 2 runs as well. Big Spring brought the pressure on the base path as well with 17 stolen bases in the game. Leah Davilla and Jocelyn Olivares led the way with 4 bags each as the Lady Steers used their aggressive base running to put even more pressure on the already struggling Lake View defense.

Kyleigh Joy got the start and the win in the circle and played great as usual on the rubber. Joy pitched 3 innings gave up 3 runs on 3 hits and struck out 7. At one point in the game Joy sat down 5 Maidens in a row on strikes as she dominated the Lake View lineup. Kalyn Whitehead pitched 2 innings in relief for Big Spring. Whitehead allowed no runs, no hits and struck out one batter in her impressive close out of the win. Clarissa Fernandez got the start for San Angelo. Fernandez pitched 5 inning allowed 16 runs on 11 hits and struck out 3 in the loss.

With the win the Lady Steers move to 6-0 in district competition and put themselves firmly in the driver's seat moving forward as they look to stay perfect when they travel to Sweetwater on Friday April 12.