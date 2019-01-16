Lady Steers offense goes cold against Sweetwater

The Lady Steers couldn't find the basket Tuesday night at Steer gym as they hosted the Sweetwater Lady Mustangs. Big Springs poor shooting and poor rebounding led to a huge first half deficit that they could never overcome. With their offense struggling and their defense giving up easy transition baskets the game got out of hand quickly and the Lady Steers just couldn't make a comeback in the decisive 60-28 district loss to Sweetwater.

With team leader and star player Kayleigh Penny out once again due to injury, the Lady Steers really struggled. One of the lone bright spots for Big Spring was the defensive play of Logan Terrazas who had 6 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals in the game. Offensively the Lady Steers shot 6 for 28 from the field and 2 for 21 from deep.

