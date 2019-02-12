Lady Steers peak at the right time and bring home a Bi-district championship

ABILENE – The Lady Steers finally put it all together and played their best complete game of the season Monday night against Wichita Falls Hirschi in Abilene. Facing a 5-0 district champion, Big Spring knew they had to play their best game, and they did just that. With stellar play on defense from the entire team and an offensive explosion from freshman Alex Enriquez, the Lady Steers didn't just win the game they showed that when they play together and keep their composure they can be a force to be reckoned with. Hirschi came into the game with an undefeated district record and had great athletes all over the floor, but it was the way Big Spring played as a unit and came together that made the difference in the game and led to the impressive 66-55 bi-district win.

Freshman Alex Enriquez led all scorers with 20 points to go along with her 8 rebounds and 2 steals in the game. Kayleigh Penny played great all night on both sides of the floor. Penny had 16 points, 8 steals and 6 rebounds in the game and did a good job of playing the point for the Lady Steers with Alexis Starr in foul trouble. Amber Martinez was solid as usual scoring 13 point while grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing out 3 assists in the game. Defensively, Logan Terrazas was nothing short of outstanding. Logan finished the game with 8 points, 17 rebounds, an impressive 6 blocked shots and 3 big steals for the Lady Steers. Every single player on the team contributed in some way to the big win and the team defense was fantastic throughout.

“I'm so proud of these girls, we talked about starting strong and finishing strong and thats exactly what we did. We played together for all 32 minutes, and that’s what we knew it was going to take. These girls played with a lot of heart, they didn't want to be done tonight and they showed that with how hard they played and how well they kept their composure to come back after we lost the lead in the third quarter. I can put any girl in at any position and we feel like we can keep rolling. I'm just so proud of these girls, and these seniors for all the hard work they have put in to get to this point and now here we are,” said Lady Steers Head Basketball Coach Katie Voss of her team after the huge bi-district win.

Big Spring will face off against Decatur in the next round of the playoffs with time and date to be determined. A big shout out to Steer Nation for coming out in force to support our Lady Steers and creating a home atmosphere in Abilene and congrats to the Lady Steers on an outstanding playoff win!

