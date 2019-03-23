Lady Steers rely on the long ball to stay unbeaten in district play

The Lady Steers fell behind early to Sweetwater on Friday evening and had to battle back from a deficit two different times in the game to get the impressive 13-10 win, over the Lady Mustangs to stay unbeaten and go to 3-0 in district play. It wasn't just the comeback that made the game exciting, it was the way Big Spring came back that was the real story. The Lady Steers out hit Sweetwater 19-8 in the game and rallied behind an astonishing 6 home runs for the come from behind win.

In the first inning, the Lady Mustangs went up early with two quick runs on two hits to take a 2-0 lead. Sweetwater held Big Spring scoreless in the bottom of the inning to go into the second still up by 2. In the top of the second inning, the Lady Steers played much better defense and Kynleigh Joy really showed her stuff from the circle to keep Sweetwater from increasing their lead. In the bottom of the second, after a double by Kalyn Whitehead, Belle Ramirez hit a 2 RBI double to left field to tie the game at 2-2.

In the third inning, the Lady Mustangs answered again with two more runs in the top of the inning. Not to be outdone, Big Spring fired back with three runs of their own on a three run shot by Joy to go up 5-4. Leah Davilla and Maddi Daniels both reached on singles before Joy drove them in with her deep shot to left field.

In the top of the fourth, momentum swung once again as the Lady Mustangs found their rhythm against Joy and scored 5 runs on 3 hits in the inning to take a 9-5 lead over Big Spring heading into the bottom of the inning. It was in the bottom of the fourth when the Lady Steers really started to show their power from the plate. Amber Martinez and Alexis Starr both hit solo shots in the inning and cut the Sweetwater lead to 9-7. Jocelyn Torres-Mendoza also had a triple in the inning as well but got left stranded.

In the fifth inning, Big Spring stepped up their defense and held the Lady Mustangs scoreless before Daniels went yard again to lead off the bottom of the inning and cut the lead to 9-8. Sweetwater tried to answer in the sixth with a lead off homer of their own from Moriel to go up 10-8. But Big Spring retired the side without any further damage and then with two runner on in the bottom of the sixth Alexis Starr hit her second dinger of the game. This time a 3 run shot to retake the lead at 11-10. Two batters later Leah Davilla drove in another run on an RBI double to give the Lady Steers a 12-10 lead. But Big Spring wasn't finished yet, with two outs and no one on, Joy hit her second deep shot of the game on a solo shot to left field to give the Lady Steers a 13-10 lead heading into the final inning.

In the top of the seventh, Big Spring made short work of the Lady Mustangs and capped off their impressive comeback win to stay unbeaten in district. Their great play at the plate makes these Lady Steers a dangerous team for anyone they come across.

Kynleigh Joy pitched Big Spring to victory. Joy lasted seven innings, allowed eight hits and 10 runs and struck out 12. Elli Lehnert took the loss for Sweetwater. Lehnert surrendered seven runs on 10 hits over four innings.

Big Spring launched six home runs on the day. Maddie Daniels had a four bagger in the fifth inning, Joy went yard in the third and sixth innings, Amber Martinez went for the long ball in the fourth inning and Starr had a homer in the fourth and sixth innings.The Lady Steers totaled 19 hits in the win with Starr, Daniels, Joy, Leah Davilla, Belle Ramirez, Jocelyn Torres-Mendoza, Kalyn Whitehead and Martinez each getting multiple hits in the game. Daniels and Starr each had three hits to lead Big Spring offensively in the district win.

Big Spring will travel to Greenwood next Tuesday looking to stay undefeated and keep their winning streak alive.