Lady Steers remain undefeated in district play with an 18-7 lopsided victory over Greenwood

The Lady Steers showed their firepower at the dish once again on Tuesday evening in Greenwood. Big Spring put up double digit hits and runs for the fourth consecutive game as they improved their district record to 4-0 with an 18-7 beatdown of the Rangerettes on the road. The Lady Steers had 10 hits in the game and despite giving up 9 hits to Greenwood, Big Spring turned those hits into runs at a higher clip than the Rangerettes.

Big Spring started scoring right out of the gate and put up 5 runs in the top of the first. The Lady Steers scored their first run on a walk with the bases loaded and then scored again on an error by the shortstop on a K. Whitehead grounder. On the very next at bat Belle Ramirez made Greenwood pay. With the bases loaded Ramirez hit a hard liner to the opposite field that made it all the way to the wall for a 3 run RBI triple to give Big Spring an early 5-0 advantage. The Rangerettes answered in the bottom of the first and scored three runs of their own as they tried to fight their way back into the game. However, the Lady Steers stiffened on defense and got out of the first still leading 5-3.

In the middle innings, Big Spring allowed just one run until the bottom of the sixth while they continued to score multiple runs in every inning except the fifth where they only got one runner across the plate. Greenwoods’ 6 errors and 13 walks really made it tough for them to stay with the Lady Steers' high powered offense. Big Spring scored 7 unearned runs in the game and really took advantage of the lack of control from the rubber by the Rangerettes.

Belle Ramirez really showed up big at the plate for the Lady Steers. Ramirez drove in 4 runs on 2 hits in the game and really put the pressure on the Greenwood pitching and defense throughout the contest. Along with Ramirez, Jocelyn Gonzales and Maddie Daniels also had multiple hits on the day with two a piece as well. Big Spring ran the bases well in the win as well, the Lady Steers stole 6 bags in the game with Amber Martinez and Alexis Star leading the way with 2 each.

Daniels got the start and the win on the rubber for Big Spring. Daniels pitched six innings, allowed 4 runs on 6 hits and struck out six in the victory. Jaylene Valenzuela started off in the circle for Greenwood. Valenzuela pitched one and a third innings, allowed 7 run on just 1 hit and walked 7. Karlie Savage pitched 4 innings in relief and took the loss. Saveage allowed 11 runs on 8 hits and walked 5 Lady Steers in the defeat.

The Lady Steers improved to 4-0 in district with the big win and took their overall record to 11-2. Big Spring will travel to Snyder on Friday looking to remain unbeaten in their quest for their second straight district title.