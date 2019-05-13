Lady Steers season comes to an end in a regional quarterfinal loss to Burkburnett

The Lady Steers had another great season this year but could not find the answer for the Burkbunett Lady Bulldogs in the regional quarterfinal round. Big Spring played tough but only managed to collect 6 hits in total in the two game series with 3 hits in each of the two losses. Inversely, the Lady Bulldogs got 14 hits in the series with 7 in each game.

The Burkburnett pitcher, Jocelyn Bright, was outstanding in the series. Bright struck out 15 Lady Steers in game one and then sat down another 11 batters in game two while only allowing 6 hits and 3 runs in 13 full innings from inside the circle. With the Lady Bulldogs pitching holding Big Spring's bats in check that put all the pressure on Maddie Daniels and Kynleigh Joy to match Brights performance from the rubber.

In the first game of the series, Daniels Pitched well but with her injury to her knee definitely playing a factor and 3 unearned runs on the scoreboard Maddie just couldn't put the Lady Bulldogs away and gave up 4 runs on 7 hits in a full 7 innings of work. Daniels also helped her own cause in the circle by hitting a big time 2 run shot deep over the left field wall in the bottom of the first to score 2 of Big Spring's 3 runs in the game. Daniels had 2 of the 3 hits in the game with Kalyn Whitehead getting the other. With that lack of offense it was hard for the Lady Steers to ever really get back into the game after falling behind in the top of the second 3-2.

After the two runs Maddie put on the board in the first inning, the Lady Steers didn't score another run till the bottom of the seventh on an Abby Luna sacrifice RBI. Bright's velocity and location from the pitchers circle was just too much for the Lady Steers to handle at the plate and they fell in game one 6-3.

In game two, Bright continued where she left off in game one. Bright continued to pound the strike zone low and away and kept the Big Spring hitters off balance and out of rhythm the entire game.

Once again Bright held the Lady Steers to just three hits, but this time Bright and the Burkburnett defense didn't allow a single run and closed out the game in the sixth inning with a run rule victory 10-0.

Kynleigh Joy got the start for the Lady Steers in the circle and pitched really well. Joy pitched all six innings and gave up just 1 earned run on 7 hits. Joy also struck out 5 Lady Bulldogs in the game while walking 4. It wasn't the pitching that became an issue for the Lady Steers in game two of the series, it was the errors. Big Spring committed 9 errors in the field allowing 8 unearned runs to cross home plate and putting an end to the Lady Steers great season with a 10-0 game two loss.

It was a tough way for such a great season to come to an end but these ladies should hold their heads high as Area Champs they have solidified themselves and their program as one to watch for years to come. Congratulations to the Lady Steers on another great season, you ladies make Steer Nation proud. A special thank you to all the seniors and their parents for all they have contributed and sacrificed to help get this team and this program to where it is today.