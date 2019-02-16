Lady Steers season comes to an end in a tough defensive battle against Decatur

The Lady Steers traveled to Clyde on Friday to take on the Decatur Lady Eagles for the Region 1 Area Championship. With a ruckus crowd behind them and a lot of Steer pride filling the gym, Big Spring put up a heck of a fight. The ladies played hard and tough all night, but they just never found their footing on the offensive side of the court, and fell to Decatur 46-30.

The Lady Eagles size and defensive physicality forced Big Spring out of their style of play all night. Decatur forced the Lady Steers to turn the ball over 20 times and shoot just 10-47 from the field. Shooting just 21% in the game while turning the ball over at such a high clip doomed Big Spring in the matchup, and it was just too much for them to overcome down the stretch.

Alexis Starr, Kayleigh Penny and LoganTerrazas showed the type of heart and effort they have made a mainstay for the Lady Steers over the years in their last game for Big Spring. They played with heart, character and never gave up the entire game. Starr finished the game with 3 points, 2 assists and 2 steals. Penny had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals while Terrazas put on a defensive clinic as usual with 4 points, 10 rebounds, 6 blocks and 2 steals in her last game for the Lady Steers. A big thank you to the seniors from all of Steer Nation for your contributions to this team and this program over the years. You have laid the foundation for a bright future for Lady Steers' basketball, and we are proud of everything you all have accomplished in your time with the program. Also, Congratulations to the entire Lady Steers team for a great season. You have all made Steer Nation proud!