Congratulations to the Lady Steers for their Bi-District win! Their next game will be tonight at Clyde High School. There will be a community send off for the Lady Steers by the Junior High School gyms at 2:15 today. The Lady Steers will be headed to Clyde where they will be playing for the Region 1 Class 4A Area Championship vs Decatur 6 p.m. looking for their next win. Hope to see you all there!