Lady Steers shut out Snyder 10-0 in district opener

The Lady Steers were dominant on defense in their district opener at home against the Snyder Lady Tigers. Big Spring gave up just one hit and no runs as they dominated at the plate and on the rubber to get their first district win. The Lady Steers scored 10 runs on 6 hits and committed no errors in the impressive home victory Tuesday night. With their pitching and their sticks both clicking at the same time, this Lady Steers' team is equipped and determined to get their second straight district crown.

Kynleigh Joy led Big Spring to victory on the rubber. Joy pitched five innings, allowed just one hit and no runs and sat down nine Lady Tigers on strikes. Joy has been fantastic in the circle for the Lady Steers all year and was dominant against Snyder to get Big Spring to 1-0 in district play. Alyssa Hurt took the loss for Snyder. Hurt surrendered 10 runs on six hits over four and a third innings. Hurt couldn't get the outs at the plate she needed and her defense committed 6 errors behind her in the lopsided loss.

The Lady Steers really took control of the game in the bottom of the second when they scored 4 runs on RBI doubles by Amber Martinez and Jocelyn Torres-Mendoza to take an early and commanding 4-0 lead.

Maddie Daniels went yard again in this game. Daniels showed her power with a 2 run blast in the bottom of the fourth inning to increase the Lady Steers' lead to 6-0. Big Spring tallied six hits in the game with Daniels and Jocelyn Torres-Mendoza each collecting multiple hits for the Lady Steers. Torres-Mendoza and Daniels each had two hits to lead Big Spring to the big win on offense.

The Lady Steers look to be firing on all cylinders at exactly the right time. Big Spring will host San Angelo Lake View this evening looking to get district win number two.