Lady Steers split early games of Crossroads Tournament

The Lady Steers hit the ball well in the first day of the Crossroads tournament on Thursday at the Roy Anderson Sports Complex. But despite their big sticks, Big Spring was only able to win one of their first two games. The Lady Steers dropped their first game in the cold to Jim Ned 7-5 despite out hitting the Lady Indians 8 to 3 in the game. In the second game of the day, Big Spring got back on track and thrashed Wall 14-0 with 16 hits in the game.

In the first game against Jim Ned, Big Spring opened up the scoring in the first inning when Maddie Daniels hit a 2 run RBI double on a 2-1 count to take an early 4-0 lead. Jim Ned caught up and pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third, Laramie Hodges hit a 2 run RBI double on a 1-1 count and Brooke Galvin hit into a fielder's choice and drove in a run.

Jenna got the start and pitched Jim Ned to victory. She pitched four innings and allowed three hits and one run while striking out three for the Lady Indians.

Kalyn Whitehead took the loss for the Lady Steers. Whitehead threw three innings, allowed seven runs on two hits and striking out four. Whitehead's 10 walks are what really hurt the Steers in a game they otherwise would have had full control over. Leah Davilla led Big Spring offensively in the tough loss with two hits in three at bats.

In the second game of the day against Wall, the Lady Steers had no problem correcting their issues from the first game as they blew out the Lady Hawks 14-0 and didn't even give up a hit in the run rule victory. Big Spring swatted 16 hits in the game and held Wall to no hits and no runs in the one sided affair.

In the first inning,the Lady Steers got their offense started with an RBI triple by Maddie Daniels. They didn't stop there though and by the time it was all said and done Big Spring had scored 7 runs in the first inning. The Lady Steers launched one home run on the day when Leah Davilla went yard in the third inning. Big Spring tallied 16 hits in the game with Alexis Starr, Kynleigh Joy, Leah Davilla, Jocelyn Torres-Mendoza, and Maddie Daniels each collecting multiple hits for the Lady Steers. Davilla, Joy and Starr all had three hits to lead Big Spring offensively in the 14-0 trampling of the Lady Hawks.

Kynleigh Joy got the win for Big Spring. Joy gave up no runs on zero hits over five innings, struck out nine and walked one to get the no hitter in the shortened game. Taylor Hunt took the loss for Wall, Hunt lasted two innings, allowed 13 hits and 13 runs in the blow out loss.

Big Spring will play at noon and 4 p.m. today at the Roy Anderson Sports Complex against Clyde and Lamesa respectively.